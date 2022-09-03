Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 33,130 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,469,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 33,130 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $269,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. William Blair lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $63.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

