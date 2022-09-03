Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 706,650 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,871,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706,650 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.72% of CoStar Group worth $191,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.89. 2,893,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,728. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average of $63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 0.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CSGP. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

