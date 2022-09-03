Champlain Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,354,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,801 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Clarivate worth $140,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clarivate by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 82,561 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 147,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Clarivate by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Clarivate by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,542,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,305. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.51 million. Research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLVT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

