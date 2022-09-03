Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 156,935 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,917,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,935 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 3.09% of SailPoint Technologies worth $149,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAIL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,044,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 15.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,223,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after purchasing an additional 160,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,008,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,607,000 after purchasing an additional 86,234 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,007,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,541,000 after purchasing an additional 165,504 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,046,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Price Performance

SailPoint Technologies stock remained flat at $65.24 during trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.27. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $65.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $134.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

