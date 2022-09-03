Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 823,935 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,562,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 823,935 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $173,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,737,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,003,000 after buying an additional 1,158,956 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,324,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,339,000 after purchasing an additional 373,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 885,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,824,000 after purchasing an additional 231,414 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 266,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 187,447 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,864,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.66. 556,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.42.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.88 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

