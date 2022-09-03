Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications to $676.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.42.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $407.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.35 and a 12 month high of $820.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

