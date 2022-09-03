Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion. Children’s Place also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.95-$3.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLCE shares. StockNews.com lowered Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.60.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $549.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $113.50.

Insider Transactions at Children’s Place

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Children’s Place by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Children’s Place by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.