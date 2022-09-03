Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.62

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.6212 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Chorus Price Performance
CHRYY opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52. Chorus has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $25.85.
Chorus Company Profile
