Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.62

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.6212 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Chorus’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Chorus Price Performance

CHRYY opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52. Chorus has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $25.85.

Get Chorus alerts:

Chorus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.