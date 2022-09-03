Citigroup Trims HP (NYSE:HPQ) Target Price to $33.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.14.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,219 shares of company stock worth $1,648,750. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 11,092.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,451,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,479 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 980,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.