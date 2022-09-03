Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 85 ($1.03) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 125 ($1.51).

Civitas Social Housing Stock Performance

Civitas Social Housing stock opened at GBX 70.30 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 79.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £429.35 million and a PE ratio of 1,004.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.11, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.98. Civitas Social Housing has a one year low of GBX 67.10 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 102.40 ($1.24).

Get Civitas Social Housing alerts:

Civitas Social Housing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a GBX 1.43 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Civitas Social Housing’s previous dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.75%.

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

See Also

