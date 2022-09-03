CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,988 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMS. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 580,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,576,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 280.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 27,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 26.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 123,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,671,000 after buying an additional 26,150 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.27. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.82.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $945,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

