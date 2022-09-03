CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. cut its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,040,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,644,000 after purchasing an additional 406,416 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,999,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after buying an additional 171,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 486.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,984,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,510,000 after buying an additional 5,793,528 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,091,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,699,000 after acquiring an additional 451,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,959,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,550,000 after acquiring an additional 70,503 shares during the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.