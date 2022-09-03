Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $80.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.23.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.57. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 3.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $378,957.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,865.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $378,957.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,865.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,826. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,168 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $33,355,000 after buying an additional 49,317 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

