Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,065 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,436,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $484.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $504.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $483.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

