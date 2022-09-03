Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 11,806 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

