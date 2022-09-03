Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 6,879 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $506,692,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,195 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in American International Group by 5,873.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after buying an additional 748,863 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth $10,297,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in American International Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,872,000 after purchasing an additional 630,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIG. Barclays dropped their price target on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

American International Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.