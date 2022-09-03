Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027,962 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 202,690 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.09% of Southwestern Energy worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 12.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,629,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after acquiring an additional 293,486 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 541,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 193,025 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

SWN opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.23. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

