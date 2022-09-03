Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $10.08 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.09.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $141.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.37. The stock has a market cap of $178.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

