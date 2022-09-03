Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $8.78 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NOC opened at $476.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $472.71 and its 200-day moving average is $456.96. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $497.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

