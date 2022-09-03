Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $9.83 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,741.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,273,103 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $88.69 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

