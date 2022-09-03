Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 2,204 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,583 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,939,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Barclays dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $162.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $140.33 and a 12-month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

