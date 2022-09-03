Comparing BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) & Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU)

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) and Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BBQ and Meritage Hospitality Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $206.44 million 0.90 $24.02 million $1.17 14.68 Meritage Hospitality Group $577.13 million 0.23 $17.44 million N/A N/A

BBQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

82.7% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of BBQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BBQ and Meritage Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 1 0 0 2.00 Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

BBQ currently has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.41%. Given BBQ’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BBQ is more favorable than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and Meritage Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 4.62% 14.66% 4.64% Meritage Hospitality Group 2.50% 13.92% 2.05%

Risk and Volatility

BBQ has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BBQ beats Meritage Hospitality Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City, Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, Bakers Square, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items, and side dishes and appetizers. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 14, 2022, it had 100 company owned locations and approximately 200 franchised locations, including ghost kitchens operating out of the kitchen of another restaurant location or shared kitchen space. BBQ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, Stan's Tacos, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Twisted Roosters brand names. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 337 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

