Comparing Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) & PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Forma Therapeutics has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Forma Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Forma Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forma Therapeutics 0 5 1 0 2.17 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Forma Therapeutics and PharmaCyte Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $29.17, indicating a potential upside of 45.98%. Given Forma Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Forma Therapeutics is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forma Therapeutics N/A -39.68% -35.33% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and PharmaCyte Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 9.51 -$172.96 million ($4.00) -5.00 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A

PharmaCyte Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forma Therapeutics.

Summary

Forma Therapeutics beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forma Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing Olutasidenib, a selective inhibitor for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial to treat glioma; and FT-8225, a liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibitor designed to block de novo lipogenesis in the liver. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

(Get Rating)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.