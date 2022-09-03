Compound 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $48.11 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $46.16 or 0.00231697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $333.56 million and $48.11 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,226,655 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

