Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $121.47

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $121.47 and last traded at $122.03, with a volume of 5084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.78.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.06 and a 200 day moving average of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $1,332,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,807.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.63 per share, with a total value of $53,852.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,969.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $1,332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,807.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,596 shares of company stock valued at $68,915,729 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Concentrix by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Concentrix in the first quarter valued at $269,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Concentrix by 10.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Concentrix by 35.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Concentrix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

