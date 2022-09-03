CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,373,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,630 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $203,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in CONMED by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,838,000 after buying an additional 30,798 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 981.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CONMED by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $265,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $265,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Shares of CNMD stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,273. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.80. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.01 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently -20.20%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

