Connable Office Inc. Acquires New Shares in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of NCR by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 380,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 18.8% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,330,000 after buying an additional 1,176,368 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 36.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in NCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on NCR to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NCR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

NCR Price Performance

NYSE:NCR opened at $30.54 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

