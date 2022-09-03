Connable Office Inc. Boosts Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PENN. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,006,000 after purchasing an additional 46,854 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

PENN stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

See Also

