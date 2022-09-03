Connable Office Inc. Decreases Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,469,000 after buying an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 92.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Crown by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $91.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.21. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.85 and a 12-month high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Crown’s payout ratio is -29.43%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

