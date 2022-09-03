Connable Office Inc. Has $205,000 Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,037,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 569,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 72,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HOPE opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOPE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

