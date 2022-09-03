Connable Office Inc. Purchases 1,140 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers by 15.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,123,000 after purchasing an additional 122,019 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 799,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,668,000 after buying an additional 49,239 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 654,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,254,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 508,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after acquiring an additional 54,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Down 0.9 %

CNS stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.38. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.01 and a twelve month high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 34.11% and a return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 51.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers

In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $89,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,035.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $972,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,076,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,059,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $89,136.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,035.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,492 in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.