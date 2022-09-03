Connable Office Inc. Sells 916 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34. The company has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 371.13%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

