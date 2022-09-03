Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $247,998,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 661.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,749,000 after purchasing an additional 505,539 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 387,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 266,300 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED opened at $98.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $101.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

