ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.20

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 8918416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.81.

ContextLogic Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $810.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, Director Hans Tung sold 1,469,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $2,557,055.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 491,107 shares in the company, valued at $854,526.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,602,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,459,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 1,469,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $2,557,055.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 491,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,526.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,586,561 shares of company stock valued at $10,513,080. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContextLogic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 166.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

