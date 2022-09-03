Contrasting Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.1% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rivian Automotive and Cenntro Electric Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 1 6 14 0 2.62 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus target price of 65.89, indicating a potential upside of 105.45%. Given Rivian Automotive’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Cenntro Electric Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $55.00 million 534.22 -$4.69 billion -20.70 -1.55 Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 38.37 -$16.42 million N/A N/A

Cenntro Electric Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rivian Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -1,361.67% -39.27% -27.74% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

