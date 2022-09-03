Copiosa Coin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.74 Million (COP)

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Copiosa Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Copiosa Coin has a total market cap of $3.74 million and $108,431.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Copiosa Coin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00781326 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00839471 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015564 BTC.

About Copiosa Coin

Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.

Buying and Selling Copiosa Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Copiosa Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Copiosa Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Copiosa Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

