Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.61 and last traded at C$5.69. 49,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 57,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on CVO. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Coveo Solutions Trading Up 6.2 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.91. The stock has a market cap of C$625.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.47.
About Coveo Solutions
Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.
Featured Stories
