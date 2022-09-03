CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 5,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 17,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

CPI Card Group Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $209.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83.

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.31 million for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in CPI Card Group by 54.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CPI Card Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

