CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 5,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 17,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.
The stock has a market capitalization of $209.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83.
CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.31 million for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%.
CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.
