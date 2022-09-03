Cream Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.58 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $10.40 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for $16.87 or 0.00084681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,922.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00131779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00034552 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00085062 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance.

Cream Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

