Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance

CIK stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $3.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 19,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.