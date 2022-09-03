Credit Suisse Group Raises Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Price Target to CHF 104

Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 102 to CHF 104 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Swiss Prime Site Price Performance
Swiss Prime Site stock opened at $101.75 on Wednesday. Swiss Prime Site has a 12-month low of $95.60 and a 12-month high of $108.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.30.
Swiss Prime Site Company Profile
