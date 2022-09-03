Critical Contrast: Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Altex Industries and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 0 4 1 3.20

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus target price of $21.40, suggesting a potential upside of 23.41%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Altex Industries and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries 655.93% 32.19% 16.32% Kimbell Royalty Partners 41.55% 25.19% 11.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altex Industries and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $40,000.00 24.91 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners $135.62 million 8.28 $33.94 million $1.16 14.95

Kimbell Royalty Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Altex Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. As of September 30, 2021, it had 1,000 barrels of proved and developed oil reserves. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres. The company's mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 122,000 gross wells, including approximately 46,000 wells in the Permian Basin. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

