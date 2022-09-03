CrossWallet (CWT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $46,428.00

CrossWallet (CWT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, CrossWallet has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CrossWallet has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $46,428.00 worth of CrossWallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrossWallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,013.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00131724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00034709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085995 BTC.

About CrossWallet

CrossWallet (CWT) is a coin. CrossWallet’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. CrossWallet’s official Twitter account is @Cross_Wallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “COINWARE is developing a free and user-friendly cryptocurrency trading platform for both experienced and inexperienced users. They aim to reduce the burden on traders in exchanging cryptocurrency to fiat. CWT is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. It will also allow users to pay for fees. “

