Crowny Market Cap Reaches $646,022.28 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowny has a market capitalization of $646,022.28 and approximately $141,845.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.47 or 0.00467454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00836899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015603 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

Crowny Coin Trading

