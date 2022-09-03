Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Shares Down 6.3%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.
Crypto Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.
Crypto Company Profile
The Crypto Company, through its subsidiaries, provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company is based in Malibu, California.
