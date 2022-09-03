Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Trading 4.8% Higher

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.51 and last traded at $3.49. 13,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 760,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Cue Health to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Cue Health alerts:

Cue Health Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $487.42 million and a P/E ratio of -10.83.

Insider Activity at Cue Health

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cue Health Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of Cue Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $115,188.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,986,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,220,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,656 shares of company stock worth $392,494. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cue Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cue Health in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cue Health by 813.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cue Health in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Cue Health in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Health

(Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.