Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 473,713 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.36% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $120,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.25. The company had a trading volume of 398,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,518. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.64 and its 200 day moving average is $130.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

