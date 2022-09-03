D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 65,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,015,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

