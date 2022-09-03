DA Davidson Boosts Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target to $98.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OSTK. StockNews.com raised shares of Overstock.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of OSTK opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 3.69.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,326.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $157,502.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,326.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

