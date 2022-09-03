Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.51

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 148215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

Daiwa House Industry Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.